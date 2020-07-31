Advertisement

West Lyon falls in 2-A State Baseball Tournament

Wildcats season ends with loss in semi's
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, IA (Dakota News Now) -The West Lyon Wildcats beat Van Meter 50-14 in the state championship football game last November. The Bulldogs got a measure of revenge Thursday in Des Moines in the State 2-A semi-finals with a 3-1 win. Isaac Bruggeman pitched well for West Lyon but Van Meter scored 3 times in the 5th inning after Jackson Kramer had given the Wildcats the lead.

Head coach Koury Kramer was on the last Wildcats team to make state in 1996 and he was happy his team got a chance to play on such a big stage. “This season wasn’t easy. We had a bunch of seniors and they didn’t know if they were going to get this season but they took full advantage of it I’m so proud of them,” said Kramer.

