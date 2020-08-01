4 deaths, 103 additional coronavirus cases

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported four additional coronavirus related deaths on Saturday, the death toll is now at 134.

103 new positive cases were identified Saturday and active cases have increased to 913.

Overall positive coronavirus cases in South Dakota are now at 8,867 with 7,820 recoveries.

Hospitalizations have also increased to 36.

