Canaries retire Lawhorn’s number and walkoff Chicago in 11 innings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When the Sioux Falls Canaries and Chicago Dogs played two weeks ago they combined for 31 runs in a 17-14 extra-inning Birds’ win in Rosemont, Illinois.

So we shouldn’t have been surprised to see the first game of their three game weekend series in Sioux Falls take a high scoring turn.

After building a 9-1 lead the Canaries surrendered 10 runs in the top of the ninth to fall behind Chicago 11-9, only to rally for two runs in the bottom half of the inning and send the game to extra innings on a two-out Logan Landon RBI single. Landon hit another two-out single to end the game in the eleventh inning to deliver a 12-11 victory.

Landon went 4-6 with two RBI and a run scored. Grant Kay, who changed his number to 12 on the night that former Sioux Falls’ great Trevor Lawhorn had his number 14 retired by the club, went 2-4 with his third homerun of the season and four RBI. Jabari Henry and Andrew Ely also went deep for the Birds.

The series continues tomorrow at 6:05 PM.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.