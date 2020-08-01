Advertisement

Coca-Cola to debut ’Coke with Coffee’ next year

It will combine regular Coke with Brazilian coffee and it comes in three flavors: dark blend, vanilla and caramel.
It will combine regular Coke with Brazilian coffee and it comes in three flavors: dark blend, vanilla and caramel.(Coca-Cola/CNN)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Coca-Cola is mixing it up, debuting “Coke with Coffee” next year.

It will combine regular Coke with Brazilian coffee and it comes in three flavors: dark blend, vanilla and caramel.

The drinks will have double the caffeine of regular Coke.

Coke has launched a product with coffee before, 14 years ago. “Coca-Cola Blak” was discontinued two years later.

The company said the timing back then wasn't right, but now consumer tastes have changed.

Coke competitor Pepsi launched a limited-time coffee-infused cola last year.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Election Center

Trump says he’ll act to ban TikTok in US as soon as Saturday

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By KEVIN FREKING and ZEKE MILLER
President Donald Trump said he will take action as soon as Saturday to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok from the United States.

National

Red onions linked to multi-state salmonella outbreak

Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Food and Drug Administration has linked red onions to a multi-state outbreak of salmonella.

News

Dakota News Now Special: Celebrating 60 years

Updated: 2 hours ago
For six decades you have welcomed us into your home. Join us as we along with some other familiar faces will take a look back.

News

Counties struggle to find volunteers to give veterans rides

Updated: 2 hours ago
Codington county seeing shrinking numbers of volunteer drivers for veterans.

Latest News

National

Conservatives take up death of Black man who supported Trump

Updated: 3 hours ago
The shooting death in broad daylight of a Black man affectionately known in his Milwaukee neighborhood as “The Ras” appears to have mystified police while spurring prominent conservatives in Wisconsin to speculate that he was killed because of his support for President Donald Trump.

News

Canoeist attempts cross country journey

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
Summer travelers are common in South Dakota, but this summer, one is coming in a rather unique way.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses China sanctions against him

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Mountain Lion spotted in Yankton neighborhood

Updated: 3 hours ago
The mountain lion was seen in the area of 31st and Francis in Yankton.

News

Flag football meets every Tuesday evening in Pierre

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
Flag football is open for new members in Pierre.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses TikTok security concerns

Updated: 4 hours ago