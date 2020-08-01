Cooler Air for Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ll be seeing precipitation that formed in the southern and eastern parts of the area coming to an end for tonight leaving us with much cooler air returning for Sunday morning. Morning lows on Sunday will be in the 50′s! That’s going to be a trend we have for a few more days.

Sunday will begin with sunshine for many, but during the afternoon there will be a chance for some isolated sprinkles. The chances of this will occur mainly in the eastern half of the region including in Sioux Falls. Highs will only be in the 70′s behind this strong cold front that made its way through. Sunshine will be back for Monday with highs remaining in the mid to upper 70′s and the same will be true for Tuesday.

Slight chances build in for the middle of the week with highs climbing to the lower to mid 80′s west and north for Wednesday along with chances for showers and storms developing. Chances will linger on Thursday along and east of I-29 during the morning hours. Highs will continue to rise on Thursday for all of us to the lower to mid 80′s and even get back to the 90′s by next weekend.

