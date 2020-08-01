Dakota News Now Special: Celebrating 60 years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For six decades you have welcomed us into your home.

We along with some other familiar faces will take a look back. We’ll hear from some of the people who have defined the stations, we’ll re-live some of the biggest stories we’ve covered, and take a look at how some things have changed, while others stay the same.

While KSFY and KDLT only united under the Dakota News Now banner this year, the stations actually have a shared history that dates back to their very foundations.

