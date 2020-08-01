Advertisement

Dakota News Now Special: Celebrating 60 years

Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For six decades you have welcomed us into your home.

We along with some other familiar faces will take a look back. We’ll hear from some of the people who have defined the stations, we’ll re-live some of the biggest stories we’ve covered, and take a look at how some things have changed, while others stay the same.

While KSFY and KDLT only united under the Dakota News Now banner this year, the stations actually have a shared history that dates back to their very foundations.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Counties struggle to find volunteers to give veterans rides

Updated: 1 hour ago
Codington county seeing shrinking numbers of volunteer drivers for veterans.

News

Canoeist attempts cross country journey

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
Summer travelers are common in South Dakota, but this summer, one is coming in a rather unique way.

News

Mountain Lion spotted in Yankton neighborhood

Updated: 2 hours ago
The mountain lion was seen in the area of 31st and Francis in Yankton.

News

Flag football meets every Tuesday evening in Pierre

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
Flag football is open for new members in Pierre.

Latest News

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses TikTok security concerns

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

Sen. Ted Cruz on continuing coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

NFL Alumni Association looking to team up with Sanford Health

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
NFL Alumni Association looking to team up with Sanford Health

News

Verne Eide donates $25K to Children Inn’s Drive Out Domestic Violence campaign

Updated: 4 hours ago
Vern Eide presented a check for $25,000 to the non-profit to wrap up its Drive Out Domestic Violence campaign.

Coronavirus

Fauci confident virus vaccine will get to Americans in 2021

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

Iowa increases enforcement as state reports 696 new cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
A day after officials launched an effort to increase enforcement of distancing orders in bars and restaurants, a state agency reported there had been nearly 700 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past day.