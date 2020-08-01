Doland native Bryce Logan wins LFA Lightweight Championship at Sanford Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Doland’s Bryce Logan kept his winning streak in his home state intact.

And now he might be one step closer to reaching the UFC.

Logan won for the fifth consecutive time at the Sanford Pentagon during LFA 87 on Friday night, claiming the LFA’s Lightweight Championship via unanimous decision after a hard fought five-round fight with Jacob Rosales.

Bryce improves to 12-4 professionally with the victory.

Tune into Dakota News Now sports at 6 & 10 PM tomorrow for highlights and reaction from Logan’s victory.

