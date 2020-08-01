Advertisement

Doland native Bryce Logan wins LFA Lightweight Championship at Sanford Pentagon

Claims unanimous five-round decision over Jacob Rosales
From LFA 87
From LFA 87(Dakota News Now/UFC)
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Doland’s Bryce Logan kept his winning streak in his home state intact.

And now he might be one step closer to reaching the UFC.

Logan won for the fifth consecutive time at the Sanford Pentagon during LFA 87 on Friday night, claiming the LFA’s Lightweight Championship via unanimous decision after a hard fought five-round fight with Jacob Rosales.

Bryce improves to 12-4 professionally with the victory.

Tune into Dakota News Now sports at 6 & 10 PM tomorrow for highlights and reaction from Logan’s victory.

