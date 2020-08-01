Logan Landon delivers win for Canaries hours after funeral for his grandmother

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Logan Landon's homecoming to the Sioux Falls Canaries has been a big boost to the team since he's become one of their top players at the plate and in the field.

It’s also meant a lot to the Sioux Falls native to get to play in front of family and friends for the first time since his prep days with Lincoln and the Sioux Falls Cyclones. Family was at the forefront of Logan’s mind yesterday when he took the field against the Chicago Dogs just hours after the funeral for his grandmother who died on Wednesday.

For much of the night it appeared Landon and the Canaries were heading to an easy win, taking a 9-1 lead into the ninth inning. That’s when Chicago erupted for ten runs to take an 11-9 lead into the bottom of the ninth inning.

After the Canaries had pulled to within 11-10, Landon stepped up to the plate with the tying run on third and two outs. He stroked a 3-1 pitch into center that brought home the tying run and would send the game into extra innings.

In the eleventh inning Landon once again stepped up with two outs and a runner on third this time representing the potential game-winning run. Logan hit a line drive up the middle off the pitcher and into center field for a walkoff single to give the Canaries a 12-11 lead.

Calling it “the most important game he had ever played” after spreading his late grandmother’s ashes just hours before the game, Landon finished the night going 4-6 at the plate with two RBI and a run scored.

Landon and the 15-9 Canaries continue their series with Chicago tonight at 6:05 PM at the Birdcage.

