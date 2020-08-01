Advertisement

NAIA pushes football playoffs & championship back to spring

By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Local NAIA football teams hoping to make the playoffs and compete for a national championship will have to wait until the spring.

Three days after the NAIA Council of Presidents voted to postpone fall championships for volleyball, cross country and soccer, they followed suit today with football by voting to hold the playoffs and championship in the spring.

Locally the GPAC and North Star Athletic Association have announced that they still plan to play their season in the fall. Dakota Wesleyan, Northwestern and Dordt play in the GPAC while Dakota State and Presentation reside in the North Star. The NAIA ruling will allow teams that qualify to return and participate in the playoffs in the spring.

GPAC and North Star schools are both scheduled to kick off their conference only seasons on September 12th.

