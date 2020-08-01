Tryout camp brings Stampede back to Sioux Falls for first time since February

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On February 22nd the Sioux Falls Stampede defeated the Lincoln Stars 2-0 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. What nobody knew at the time was that it would be their final home game of the 2019-20 season, with the COVID-19 pandemic bringing things to a close just two weeks later.

157 days since that February Saturday the Herd finally skated in Sioux Falls again during this week's tryout camp.

About 120 players, mixed in with several returners, competed for spots on the team during a week unlike any other in the franchise’s history. All players were tested for COVID-19 and required to wear masks in the building, while the camp was closed to the general public.

Though a schedule hasn't been released yet the USHL is planning on playing a full season as of now, even as several foreign players are still waiting to see if they'll be allowed to come overseas and play.

It’s certainly a lot to juggle for Marty Murray who has got a lot on his plate anyway in his first year as Stampede head coach and general manager.

