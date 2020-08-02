Child drowns at Wall Lake
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnehaha County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Wall Lake Saturday at about 7:27 p.m. for a possible drowning.
An unresponsive child was pulled from Wall Lake near the beach area.
The patient was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where the individual later died.
The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident.
