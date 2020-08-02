Advertisement

Child drowns at Wall Lake

The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to Wall Lake for a possible drowning.
By Dakota News Now staff
Aug. 2, 2020
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnehaha County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Wall Lake Saturday at about 7:27 p.m. for a possible drowning.

An unresponsive child was pulled from Wall Lake near the beach area.

The patient was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where the individual later died.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident.

