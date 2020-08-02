Advertisement

Dog day for Canaries in loss to Chicago

Series even after Dogs win 13-2
By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Chicago Dogs defeated the Sioux Falls Canaries 13-2 on a windy Saturday night at the Birdcage.

Chicago used the long ball to break the game open in the sixth. Alay Lago had three hits including a double, Mike Hart also had a pair of hits and a double of his own.

Sioux Falls took the early lead on an RBI single by Hart in the bottom of the first to give the Birds the 1-0 lead.

The lead held until the top of the third when the Dogs scored four runs. All of those runs came by way of the home run. Michael Crouse hit a three-run home run to give the Dogs the 3-1 lead. Joey Terdoslavich hit a solo home run to extend the lead.

Chicago added another run in the top of the fourth on a solo home run by Tyler Ladendorf making the score 5-1.

The Dogs broke the game open with six runs in the top of the sixth. The runs came on a bases loaded walk, a grand slam and a solo home run. That extended the lead to 11-1.

Mike Hart drove in his second run of the night in the bottom of the sixth on a double which cut the deficit to 11-2.

Chicago added two more runs in the top of the seventh on a fielder's choice play and a sacrifice fly to make the score 13-2.

Canaries infielder Ryan Long made his first professional pitching appearance, throwing two scoreless innings with only one hit allowed.

That is where the game ended as the Dogs earned the middle game victory.

UP NEXT

The rubber game of the three game series between the Sioux Falls Canaries and the Chicago Dogs is Sunday, August 2. It is First Responders Night at the Birdcage with first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

-RECAP COURTESY SIOUX FALLS CANARIES

