Local entrepreneur opens up CBD shop

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A local entrepreneur is opening up shop in her front yard.

Jodie Nagel sells hemp-based products, CBD oils, and even a CBD infused coffee.

Nagel has been in the business for a couple of years through line sales, but since South Dakota officials legalized hemp, she is now diving into the local market.

She brings and sells her product all across the state and is excited to open a tent right outside her home so she can introduce new people to the benefits.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.