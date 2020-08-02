Local entrepreneur opens up CBD shop

Advertisement

A local entrepreneur is opening up a CBD shop in her front yard.(Dakota News Now Staff)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 9:44 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A local entrepreneur is opening up shop in her front yard.

Jodie Nagel sells hemp-based products, CBD oils, and even a CBD infused coffee.

Nagel has been in the business for a couple of years through line sales, but since South Dakota officials legalized hemp, she is now diving into the local market.

She brings and sells her product all across the state and is excited to open a tent right outside her home so she can introduce new people to the benefits.

