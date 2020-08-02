One death, 88 new positive coronavirus cases confirmed Sunday

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported one additional coronavirus related death on Sunday pushing the death toll to 135.

88 new positive cases were reported as well but active cases decreased to 911.

8,955 positive cases have been identified overall in South Dakota with 7,909 people considered recovered.

Current hospitalizations have decreased by one patient to 35.

