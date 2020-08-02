Advertisement

Sioux Empire Fair considered ‘Refreshing’ for many

By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 10:30 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 81st annual Sioux Empire Fair is underway.

The eight-day event opened its gate Saturday morning, and with some changes welcomed people to the W.H Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls.

Ron and Anita Rehberg are traveling the country with their kids, and while camping at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds they decided to enjoy the festivities.

Anita Rehberg said, “I would say this has been really good for our kids, especially since they haven’t been at school since March. Getting away has been fun and even today just going on the rides and stuff, just to be kids, just be kids and have fun it has been a really good day for them.”

And a stop in Sioux Falls is a nice breath of fresh air for the Rehberg family.

Ron Rehberg said, “Seems like we’ve all been living in some crazy movie right now, so it’s really refreshing that there are county fairs still going on. Out by us in Illinois there is nothing going on right now, everything got canceled. This is a great treat; I always love to go to county fairs.”

Steve’s All American Kettle Corn Company is enjoying their second year at the Sioux Empire Fair, and say the crowd is enjoying it too.

Steve Borer said, “I know they haven’t got to do a lot of things this year, and people seem to be real happy.”

For Steve Borer, some of his business has been stopped by the pandemic and he’s just happy to be at the fair.

Borer added, “It’s very beneficial because we haven’t had any fairs in Minnesota obviously, so we’re real happy to be here and people are happy to see us out here.”

And even if the crowd is smaller, the Rehberg’s are going to enjoy some space.

“Most the fairs that I’ve been to it has been packed elbow to elbow, this is really nice. Great family experience here,” Ron Rehberg said.

The Fair does encourage masks and social distancing and there are hand washing stations around the grounds.

The Fair goes until August 8th.

