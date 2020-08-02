Advertisement

Stampede face challenges of the season amid COVID-19 pandemic

Hope to isolate players as much as possible during the year
By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Today the NHL officially resumed it's season, isolating eastern and western conference teams in Toronto and Vancouver for the playoffs.

Creating a bubble in a professional league is one thing.

Doing it in junior hockey is another, though the Sioux Falls Stampede hope they’ll be able to isolate their players as much as possible once the 2020-21 USHL season begins amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Herd concluded their week-long tryout camp yesterday at the Scheels IcePlex under increased safety measures that included testing, masks and no public admission.
Head coach and General Manager Marty Murray says they’ll try to create their own bubble as much as they can, which will likely include players taking online high school classes.

Still, much of it will rely on his team to be responsible off the ice to ensure they can play on it.

The team will report to Sioux Falls to start the season on September 1st. Murray says the organization is still considering options for allowing fans into games once play begins.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Stampede face challenging season ahead

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Team will look to isolate players as much as possible

Sports

Logan Landon delivers win for Canaries hours after funeral for his grandmother

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Zach Borg
Sioux Falls native gets game-tying and winning hits in 12-11 victory over Chicago.

Sports

Logan Landon Delivers Win For Canaries Hours After Grandmother's Funeral

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Sioux Falls native had game-tying and winning hits in Birds 12-11 victory over Chicago

Sports

Doland native Bryce Logan wins LFA Lightweight Championship at Sanford Pentagon

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Zach Borg
Wins unanimous decision over Jacob Rosales

Latest News

Sports

Canaries retire Lawhorn’s number and walkoff Chicago in 11 innings

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Zach Borg
Landon delivers game-tying and winning singles in 12-11 victory.

Sports

Tryout camp brings Stampede back to Sioux Falls for first time since February

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Zach Borg
Herd looking to set roster amid pandemic.

Sports

Stampede return to ice in Sioux Falls during tryout camp

Updated: 20 hours ago
Herd begin selecting roster for 2020 amid pandemic

Sports

NAIA pushes football playoffs & championship back to spring

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Zach Borg
GPAC and North Star still planning on playing football in the fall

Sports

NAIA Pushes Football Playoffs & Championship Back To Spring

Updated: 20 hours ago
North Star & GPAC still plan to play in fall.

News

Flag football meets every Tuesday evening in Pierre

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:16 PM CDT
|
By Austin Goss
Flag football is open for new members in Pierre.