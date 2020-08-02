Stampede face challenges of the season amid COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Today the NHL officially resumed it's season, isolating eastern and western conference teams in Toronto and Vancouver for the playoffs.

Creating a bubble in a professional league is one thing.

Doing it in junior hockey is another, though the Sioux Falls Stampede hope they’ll be able to isolate their players as much as possible once the 2020-21 USHL season begins amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Herd concluded their week-long tryout camp yesterday at the Scheels IcePlex under increased safety measures that included testing, masks and no public admission.

Head coach and General Manager Marty Murray says they’ll try to create their own bubble as much as they can, which will likely include players taking online high school classes.

Still, much of it will rely on his team to be responsible off the ice to ensure they can play on it.

The team will report to Sioux Falls to start the season on September 1st. Murray says the organization is still considering options for allowing fans into games once play begins.

