5-year-old Sioux Falls girl identified as Wall Lake drowning victim

Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a 5-year-old girl drowned Saturday night while swimming in Wall Lake.

Sioux Falls Police say 5-year-old Yusra Abdi Muse and several family members were at Wall Lake when her brother noticed she was struggling to swim near the shore. Police say a bystander began to perform CPR.

Yusra was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

