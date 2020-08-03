5-year-old Sioux Falls girl identified as Wall Lake drowning victim

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a 5-year-old girl drowned Saturday night while swimming in Wall Lake.

Sioux Falls Police say 5-year-old Yusra Abdi Muse and several family members were at Wall Lake when her brother noticed she was struggling to swim near the shore. Police say a bystander began to perform CPR.

Yusra was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

