Authorities investigating body found in ditch west of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnehaha County authorities are investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Wall Lake on Monday.

Minnehaha Co. Sheriff’s Office Captain Josh Phillips says they received the call just after 11 am. A bystander was checking on his cattle near 265th Street and 464th Avenue when he discovered a body in the ditch.

Cpt. Phillips says the death is being investigated as an unattended death.

No other details were given on the cause of death or how long the body had been there.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.