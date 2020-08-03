Advertisement

Balanced Brandon Valley aims for trip to State Legion Tournament

Begin Super Regional With Mitchell Tomorrow
By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 24 hours from now the Legion baseball playoffs will continue throughout South Dakota.

Brandon Valley has had an impressive 26-10 season and easily swept their regional last week with Huron, setting up their best of three super regional with Mitchell for the right to go to the state tournament.

Post 131 has had a balanced team all season, blending a potent lineup with one of the deepest pitching staffs in the state.

Brandon Valley-Mitchell is one of four super regional matchups. Each one is a best-of-three series that starts with two games tomorrow and ends with a third game, if necessary, on Tuesday. You can see the full schedule below.

Matchups for baseball playoffs
Matchups for baseball playoffs(Dakota News Now)

The State Tournament will be held August 7-9 and hosted by the highest remaining seed.

Tune into Dakota News Now Monday and Tuesday for highlights and results from the super regionals!

