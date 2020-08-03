Balanced Brandon Valley aims for trip to State Legion Tournament

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 24 hours from now the Legion baseball playoffs will continue throughout South Dakota.

Brandon Valley has had an impressive 26-10 season and easily swept their regional last week with Huron, setting up their best of three super regional with Mitchell for the right to go to the state tournament.

Post 131 has had a balanced team all season, blending a potent lineup with one of the deepest pitching staffs in the state.

Brandon Valley-Mitchell is one of four super regional matchups. Each one is a best-of-three series that starts with two games tomorrow and ends with a third game, if necessary, on Tuesday. You can see the full schedule below.

Matchups for baseball playoffs (Dakota News Now)

The State Tournament will be held August 7-9 and hosted by the highest remaining seed.

