Canaries lose another high scoring game with Chicago in series finale

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Canaries' rally fell short in extra innings to the Chicago Dogs on a wild Sunday afternoon.

Logan Landon continued his hot hitting going 4-for-5 with a two-run home run. The Birds were unable to match five Chicago home runs and dropped the rubber game of the three-game series 14-12.

Chicago struck first in the top of the first on a lead off home run to take a 1-0 lead.

The Dogs added two more in the top of the third thanks to a two-run home run to extend the lead to 3-0.

Sioux Falls countered with three runs of their own to even the score up at 3-3 thanks to an RBI single by KC Huth and a two-run home run from Logan Landon

The Dogs retook the lead in the top of the fifth. This time it was an RBI single, a groundout and a two-run home run that scored the runs for Chicago making the score 7-3.

The Canaries countered with a five-run bottom of the fifth to take their first lead of the game. KC Huth hit a two-run home run; Landon hit a single and eventually scored on a passed ball; Mike Hart then hit a two-run home run giving the Birds the lead 8-7.

Another four-run inning followed for the Dogs in the top of the sixth. The runs came on back-to-back RBI singles, a wild pitch and a solo home run which gave Chicago the lead back at 11-8.

The Birds cut into the deficit again in the bottom of the sixth. Landon hit a sacrifice fly to deep right field and then Madison Younginer got his second hit of the game with an RBI single. The deficit was cut back down to 11-10 at that point.

Nicco Blank went three innings and allowed just one unearned run and that run came in the top of the seventh on a passed ball. Blank struck out six after that run to cap off his outing.

Chicago led 12-10 going into the bottom of the ninth where the Birds were able to rally again. The Birds put runner on first and second with no outs to start the inning. Grant Kay and Ryan Brett then successfully completed the double steal to put runners on second and third. Kay scored on a dropped third strike play. Andrew Ely came through in the pressure situation with an RBI single to tie the game at 12-12.

The game went to extra innings but Chicago struck quickly in the top of the tenth with a solo home run from Victor Roache, his second of the game. The second run of the inning scored on a single and an error to give the Dogs a 14-12 lead.

That time the lead held up. The Birds went down in order in the bottom of the 10th.

UP NEXT

The Sioux Falls Canaries hit the road to start a three game series with the Milwaukee Milkmen on Tuesday, August 4. First pitch at Franklin Field is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

