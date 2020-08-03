COVID-19 cases surpass 9,000 in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 65 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

The 55 new cases bring the state total to 9,020, 946 of which are currently active. The state reported 30 new recoveries, increasing overall recoveries to 7,939.

Three new hospitalizations were also reported as 39 South Dakotans are currently hospitalized. 838 South Dakotans in total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

No new deaths were reported Monday. Deaths remain at 135.

