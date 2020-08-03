Advertisement

First race day at Huset’s Speedway in three years

FIRST RACE DAY IN THREE YEARS AT HUSET'S SPEEDWAY
FIRST RACE DAY IN THREE YEARS AT HUSET'S SPEEDWAY(Dakota News Now)
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Getting to race day has been something those at Huset’s Speedway have long awaited for, but they didn’t have nearly the same amount of time to get ready for it.

”You know we, Todd, made the purchase here, it was less than three weeks ago. You know, we’ve been out here every single day and night since then,” said General Manager Doug Johnson.

Working hard to get the place ready for a successful opening day. Based on the reaction from locals, they’re headed in the right direction.

Johnson said, “The community of Brandon and Sioux Falls both have been behind us 110%. Just the reaction from the fans has been tremendous. Fans have been coming out here for the last couple weeks now and picking up tickets and buying tickets and stuff like that, and they’re so excited to see racing back here at Huset’s, you know, it’s gonna be fun.”

Not to mention, the economic benefits the new & improved attraction could bring.

”I’ve talked to some of the campgrounds, some of the motels, I mean this weekend, labor day weekend, I think they’re pretty much full. You know, that pretty much tells you right there the economic impact just for a single weekend,” he said.

”When you talk about a whole season, getting back to racing on Sunday nights like we’re planning on doing next year and I think it’s going to benefit the community and local benefits tremendously,” said Johnson.

The entire planning process leading up to this day has been an emotional one.

He added, “I’ve been out here a longtime watching races as a kid and a track photographer out here. So, to come back and have this pace open again it’s kind of bitter sweet, really bitter sweet. So, I’m looking forward to it.”

Huset’s currently has 6 different days of events planned this year and is looking forward to having more Sunday races next summer.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One death, 88 new positive coronavirus cases confirmed Sunday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported one additional coronavirus related death on Sunday pushing the death toll to 135.

News

Child drowns at Wall Lake

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to Wall Lake for a possible drowning.

News

Sioux Empire Fair considered ‘Refreshing’ for many

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
Sioux Empire Fair considered ‘Refreshing’ for many

News

Local entrepreneur opens up CBD shop

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A local entrepreneur is opening up her CBD shop in her front yard.

Latest News

National

Foreign threats loom ahead of US presidential election

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 12:29 PM CDT
Foreign entities are also aggressively spreading disinformation intended to sow voter confusion heading into the fall.

News

4 deaths, 103 additional coronavirus cases

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 11:39 AM CDT
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Four additional deaths and 103 coronavirus cases were reported Saturday.

News

Canceled or Continuing: Summer events in South Dakota differ

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT
|
By Miranda Paige
This time of year, cities across South Dakota hold their annual summer festivals. But due to the pandemic, many have had to cancel or at least modify.

News

Dakota News Now Special: Celebrating 60 years

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:54 PM CDT
For six decades you have welcomed us into your home. Join us as we along with some other familiar faces will take a look back.

News

Counties struggle to find volunteers to give veterans rides

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:31 PM CDT
Codington county seeing shrinking numbers of volunteer drivers for veterans.

News

Canoeist attempts cross country journey

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT
|
By Austin Goss
Summer travelers are common in South Dakota, but this summer, one is coming in a rather unique way.