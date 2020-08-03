First race day at Huset’s Speedway in three years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Getting to race day has been something those at Huset’s Speedway have long awaited for, but they didn’t have nearly the same amount of time to get ready for it.

”You know we, Todd, made the purchase here, it was less than three weeks ago. You know, we’ve been out here every single day and night since then,” said General Manager Doug Johnson.

Working hard to get the place ready for a successful opening day. Based on the reaction from locals, they’re headed in the right direction.

Johnson said, “The community of Brandon and Sioux Falls both have been behind us 110%. Just the reaction from the fans has been tremendous. Fans have been coming out here for the last couple weeks now and picking up tickets and buying tickets and stuff like that, and they’re so excited to see racing back here at Huset’s, you know, it’s gonna be fun.”

Not to mention, the economic benefits the new & improved attraction could bring.

”I’ve talked to some of the campgrounds, some of the motels, I mean this weekend, labor day weekend, I think they’re pretty much full. You know, that pretty much tells you right there the economic impact just for a single weekend,” he said.

”When you talk about a whole season, getting back to racing on Sunday nights like we’re planning on doing next year and I think it’s going to benefit the community and local benefits tremendously,” said Johnson.

The entire planning process leading up to this day has been an emotional one.

He added, “I’ve been out here a longtime watching races as a kid and a track photographer out here. So, to come back and have this pace open again it’s kind of bitter sweet, really bitter sweet. So, I’m looking forward to it.”

Huset’s currently has 6 different days of events planned this year and is looking forward to having more Sunday races next summer.

