Madison community honors local law enforcement

The Madison community gathered Saturday afternoon to show support for local law enforcement.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Madison community gathered Saturday afternoon to show support for local law enforcement.

The Law Enforcement Appreciation Parade began at Madison High School where participants made their way by Madison Middle School.

Law enforcement members and their families were lined up in front of the middle school to be on the receiving end of the support

