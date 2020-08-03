Racing returns to Huset’s Speedway

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - They are the words many race fans throughout the region thought they might never hear again.

On Sunday night, after three long years in purgatory, it was once again time to start the engines out at Huset’s Speedway.

It was the grand re-opening of Husets as fans filled the grandstands in Brandon to watch the first races at the facility since 2017, with 56 sprint and late model street stock cars trading paint on the dirt. The grandstand and suites seat about 9,000 and it certainly seemed as though most (if not all) of them were filled.

That rabid passion and fan base in the area is part of the reason Tod Quiring bought the track, and why he hopes to keep growing it from here.

Click on the video viewer to watch our live coverage at 5:30 PM and again at 10 PM on Dakota News Now. Due to the feature races starting extremely late we were unable to show highlights.

