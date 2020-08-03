Advertisement

Seniors get final chance to don prep basketball uniforms in SDBBCA All-Star Game

By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Thursday, March 12th four State B Girls Basketball State Tournaments quarterfinals were played in Spearfish.

24 hours later the sports world was shut down by COVID-19 and the high school season was effectively ended.

Though the state’s top players couldn’t play for a championship they did get one final chance to wear their high school uniforms at today’s South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Games at the Sanford Pentagon.

Click on the video viewer for highlights courtesy Midco SN!

