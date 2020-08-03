Advertisement

Sioux Falls man wanted for burglary arrested following ‘suspicious car’ tip

Jamey Roger Gayken is facing multiple charges including four counts of first-degree burglary, false impersonation, fleeing police, and protection order violation.
Jamey Roger Gayken is facing multiple charges including four counts of first-degree burglary, false impersonation, fleeing police, and protection order violation.(Dakota News Now)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police arrested a burglary suspect after they received a call of a “suspicious car” near a shopping mall on Sunday.

On Friday, police began investigating after an ex-boyfriend started banging on the door of a residence in the 900 block of N. Waltz Avenue with what was believed to be a skateboard. The suspect broke a window and began threatening the people inside before leaving.

On Sunday, police received a tip of a suspicious vehicle moving from one parking spot to another repeatedly near S. Highline Place in east Sioux Falls.

Police say the driver gave responding officers a fake name which led to his arrest. While handcuffed in the backseat of a police car, an officer smelled something burning. Police say the suspect tried to use a lighter to burn through the seatbelt. After complaining that the handcuffs were too tight, an officer was attempting to readjust them when the suspect fled from police. The suspect was apprehended again in the middle of Highway 11.

26-year-old Jamey Roger Gayken is facing multiple charges including four counts of first-degree burglary, false impersonation, fleeing police, and protection order violation.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 19 minutes ago

News

Street sweeper falls in sinkhole in Ortonville

Updated: 57 minutes ago
An Ortonville, Minnesota street sweeper fell into a sinkhole Monday morning.

News

Authorities investigating body found in ditch west of Sioux Falls

Updated: 2 hours ago
Minnehaha County authorities are investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Wall Lake on Monday.

National

Carolinas brace for storm surge, floods, as Isaias nears

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILFREDO LEE and DÁNICA COTO Associated Press
The U.S. National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning from South Santee River, South Carolina, to Surf City, North Carolina.

Latest News

News

School supply giveaways for South Dakota families in need are changing or canceled

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
School supply giveaways for South Dakota families in need are changing or canceled

News

5-year-old Sioux Falls girl identified as Wall Lake drowning victim

Updated: 5 hours ago
Authorities say a 5-year-old girl drowned Saturday night while swimming at Wall Lake.

News

COVID-19 cases surpass 9,000 in South Dakota

Updated: 5 hours ago
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 65 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

News

Farmers and ranchers to be honored Wednesday at the Sioux Empire Fair

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce’s annual Ag Appreciation Day event will take place this week in conjunction with the Sioux Empire Fair at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

News

USD to rename law school after historic $12.5 million gift

Updated: 7 hours ago
The naming of the USD Knudson School of Law is the result of a $12.5 million gift from Knudson’s friend and colleague, T. Denny Sanford. The gift will ensure the law school remains a national leader in excellence, service and leadership.

Ap

Staying up-to-date on immunizations during COVID

Updated: 8 hours ago
As we all learn more about back to school plans for our kids and prepare them to return to class, largely in-person, COVID-19 may be front and center. But there are a few other medical concerns you may still need to address. Carleen Wild spoke with Dr. Shari Eich, an Avera Family Medicine Physician about immunizations.