Sioux Falls man wanted for burglary arrested following ‘suspicious car’ tip

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police arrested a burglary suspect after they received a call of a “suspicious car” near a shopping mall on Sunday.

On Friday, police began investigating after an ex-boyfriend started banging on the door of a residence in the 900 block of N. Waltz Avenue with what was believed to be a skateboard. The suspect broke a window and began threatening the people inside before leaving.

On Sunday, police received a tip of a suspicious vehicle moving from one parking spot to another repeatedly near S. Highline Place in east Sioux Falls.

Police say the driver gave responding officers a fake name which led to his arrest. While handcuffed in the backseat of a police car, an officer smelled something burning. Police say the suspect tried to use a lighter to burn through the seatbelt. After complaining that the handcuffs were too tight, an officer was attempting to readjust them when the suspect fled from police. The suspect was apprehended again in the middle of Highway 11.

26-year-old Jamey Roger Gayken is facing multiple charges including four counts of first-degree burglary, false impersonation, fleeing police, and protection order violation.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.