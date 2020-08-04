Advertisement

Authorities identify homicide victim found in ditch outside Sioux Falls

Minnehaha County authorities are investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Wall Lake on Monday.
Minnehaha County authorities are investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Wall Lake on Monday.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Investigators have released the name of the homicide victim found outside Sioux Falls, while also renewing their call for help from the public in the investigation.

Thirty-year-old Cody Allen Schmidt of Sioux Falls was found dead west of town Monday morning, according to Capt. Josh Phillips of the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say a landowner checking cattle found Schmidt’s body with gunshot wounds in a ditch near 266th Street and 464th around 11:15 a.m. Monday. The body was found about a mile east of Wall Lake, and about five miles east of Sioux Falls.

On Tuesday, Phillips once again asked anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 367-7007. He said investigators are looking for any tips regarding Schmidt’s whereabouts over the previous few days.

No other details about the homicide have been released. Phillips said an autopsy is being conducted.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Dakota records additional COVID-19 death Tuesday

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
State health officials confirmed 59 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Tuesday.

News

Governor proclaims August as Breastfeeding Awareness Month in South Dakota

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has proclaimed August 2020 as Breastfeeding Awareness Month in the state.

News

JoAnn Fabrics and Crafts to reopen this month

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Sioux Falls crafting retailer that has been closed for months after it was damaged by a tornado has set its reopening date.

News

Sioux Falls city leaders share lessons learned from the past six months of the pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Latest News

News

Sioux Falls city leaders share lessons learned from the past six months of the pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Sioux Falls city leaders share lessons learned from the past six months of the pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Sioux Falls city leaders share lessons learned from the past six months of the pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

National

Trump giving $35 million to aid human trafficking survivors

Updated: 4 hours ago
The money can also be used to help victims find permanent housing, get a job and receive occupational training and counseling.

News

Brookings commercial kitchen brings new opportunities for business owners

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The Ben Franklin Public Market has a commercial kitchen and event hall that are open for business on Main Avenue now.

News

Charges pending in rollover accident in Sioux Falls

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Sioux Falls police say both the driver and a passenger involved in an early morning crash are facing charges.