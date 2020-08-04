Authorities identify homicide victim found in ditch outside Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Investigators have released the name of the homicide victim found outside Sioux Falls, while also renewing their call for help from the public in the investigation.

Thirty-year-old Cody Allen Schmidt of Sioux Falls was found dead west of town Monday morning, according to Capt. Josh Phillips of the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say a landowner checking cattle found Schmidt’s body with gunshot wounds in a ditch near 266th Street and 464th around 11:15 a.m. Monday. The body was found about a mile east of Wall Lake, and about five miles east of Sioux Falls.

On Tuesday, Phillips once again asked anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 367-7007. He said investigators are looking for any tips regarding Schmidt’s whereabouts over the previous few days.

No other details about the homicide have been released. Phillips said an autopsy is being conducted.

