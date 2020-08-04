Avera expands clinical cancer trials to Pierre

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Avera Health is expanding access for certain clinical trial cancer treatments to central South Dakota.

The Pierre cancer center has enrolled its first patient in a cancer clinical trial, an Avera spokesperson said Tuesday. The trial is evaluating the role of immunotherapy in patients with early stage triple-negative breast cancer. Currently, immunotherapy is only approved for patients with more advanced cancer.

Pierre is the first Avera Cancer Institute site outside of Sioux Falls and Aberdeen to offer clinical trials to cancer patients. Avera also has cancer clinics in Mitchell, Yankton, and Marshall Minn.

Avera Cancer Institute Medical Officer John Lee said when cancer patients take part in a clinical trial, they are always offered the standard, evidence-based treatment as part of their care plan. Patients have the option to participate in clinical trials in addition to standard treatment. Data shows that clinical trials can improve survival for cancer patients and result in better outcomes, always depending on the individual case.

