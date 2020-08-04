Advertisement

Brookings commercial kitchen brings new opportunities for business owners

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There’s a new opportunity in Brookings for chefs and bakers with big orders to fill or for those looking for a large event hall for festivities. The Brookings Commercial Kitchen and Ben Franklin Event Hall are open for business on Main Avenue.

The commercial kitchen space is a place where food entrepreneurs can rent time to make their product in a licensed kitchen. The space is rented by the hour. The owner hopes people will use the space to collaborate with other business owners and startups. You can learn more about renting the space here.

“Once you build it, they come out of the woodwork. Before this was built, we didn’t have a ton of support or people looking to get into it,” Dusten Hendrickson said. “Now it’s ready, and we have people beating down the door to get in here.” Hendrickson is the owner of the event space and commercial kitchen.

Dakota News Now photojournalist Dave Hauck introduces us to some business owners using the kitchen space in the video attached to this article.

