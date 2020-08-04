Advertisement

Charges pending in rollover accident in Sioux Falls

A sergeant with the Sioux Falls Police Department said no one was seriously injured in the accident Tuesday morning.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sgt. James Buteyn with the Sioux Falls Police Department said the accident happened about 2:00 AM Tuesday near 41st Street and Kiwanis Avenue. No one was seriously injured in it.

When officers arrived to the rollover crash, the driver was missing. They did find two other adults and a minor on scene.

They ended up finding the driver several blocks away.

Sgt. Buteyn said alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the crash. Charges are pending in the case, but he did not specifically say against who or what those charges would be. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

