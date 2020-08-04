Doland’s Logan wins title, eyes UFC

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Doland's Bryce Logan has been a fighter long before he'd ever stepped foot into an octagon.

“I was one of eleven kids, nine boys and two girls. It was a male dominated household but, I’ll be honest with you, the girls are probably tougher than all of us are. My brother Levi actually is actually a year older than me and me and him were both wrestlers as well. So we’ve been rounds many, many times when we were younger,” Logan says.

It might be part of the reason he was eager to it up and pursue football at Dakota State, where he’d become an all-conference defensive back from 2008 through 2012.

“I was like man, I’m done cutting weight. I’d rather just play football and get an education. But shortly after high school I got into the amateur MMA scene and now here I am, eleven years later, cutting weight again. Growing up I was convinced I was going to be in the NFL. As I got into college and continued to fight I realized my avenue for professional sports and competition was definitely in fighting,” Logan says.

Bryce’s professional MMA career got off to a rough start after he was knocked out in his second career fight at the Sanford Pentagon in 2014.

“I just stuck with it. I knew I had the skills and I just needed to be put around the right people to kind of polish those skills up,” Bryce says.

Since then Logan has gone 11-3 and, nearly six years to the date of that knockout, Bryce became a champion on his home soil.

“I’ve had a lot of people telling me how long are you going to do this for? How long are you going to do this for? And I always told them until I can’t do it anymore. And I just keep proving to them that I can keep doing it, I’m doing the right thing and I’m right where I belong,” Bryce says.

And that might soon be in the UFC.

Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.