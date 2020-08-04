Advertisement

Emergency pop-up blood drive to be held Thursday in Sioux Falls

An emergency pop-up blood drive event will be held Thursday in Sioux Falls.
By Vanessa Gomez
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Community Blood Bank is holding an emergency pop-up blood drive Thursday at Scheels in Sioux Falls.

It’s being called the All Sport Emergency Pop-Up Blood Drive. It will be held from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM.

Donors must sign up before arriving in order to donate. People can do that here.

The Community Blood Bank has been hosting these pop-up blood drives to help keep the supply up during the pandemic. There aren’t as many events going on to have the community blood bank buses out to collect blood donations, so these pop-up blood drives are necessary.

