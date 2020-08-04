Governor proclaims August as Breastfeeding Awareness Month in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has proclaimed August 2020 as Breastfeeding Awareness Month in the state.

State health officials announced the proclamation Tuesday morning, adding that South Dakota is joining other states and nations in celebrating the first week of August as World Breastfeeding Week.

The American Academy of Pediatrics suggests breastfeeding for at least one year and exclusively for the first six months, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

“Breastfeeding’s significant health impact starts with the mother-baby dyad but creates a ripple effect of social, economic and environmental benefits to families, communities, and the state. Long term breastfeeding success requires a strong support system from fathers, families, employers, childcare centers, healthcare providers, and community members,” said State WIC Outreach & Breastfeeding Coordinator Megan Hlavacek.

South Dakota’s WIC program also provides breastfeeding support with over 35 Certified Lactation Counselors (CLCs) and 1 International Board Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC) in WIC clinics across the state

In addition, over 675 worksites across the state have taken an online pledge to support breastfeeding rights for customers, visitors, clients, and employees.

