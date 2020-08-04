Advertisement

JoAnn Fabrics and Crafts to reopen this month

Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls crafting retailer that has been closed for months after it was damaged by a tornado has set its reopening date.

JoAnn Fabric and Crafts will reopen on Aug. 28, SiouxFalls.Business reports. It has been closed since a tornado hit several businesses in Plaza 41 last September.

You can find more details on the SiouxFalls.Business website.

