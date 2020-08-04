Minneapolis mayor: City seeks right mentors for new officers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said the city is working to pair new police officers with “the right individuals” for field training in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Floyd, a Black man who was in handcuffs, died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly eight minutes. That officer rejected a junior officer’s question about shifting Floyd to a new position.

Frey’s mention of the new initiative came in an Associated Press interview in which he was asked about any forthcoming proposals to change the department. Frey said he remains opposed to a move by a majority of the City Council to eliminate the current department in favor of a new public safety unit.

