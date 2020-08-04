Advertisement

South Dakota election officials prepare for voting by mail

By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The presidential election is just three months away, and South Dakota Election Officials are already preparing for a large number of people voting by mail.

There’s a lot of buzz around the nation surrounding mail-in and absentee voting for the upcoming election, and South Dakota is making sure they do it correctly.

South Dakota has one of the longest periods of time for absentee voting in the country.

South Dakota Secretary of State Steve Barnett said, “Voters can vote absentee 46 days prior to the election, and they can do that in person with their local county auditor or they can have the ballot mailed to them.”

Ballots will start being mailed to those who request absentee ballots on September 18th, and Minnehaha County Auditor Bob Litz recommends mailing them back as soon as possible.

Litz said, “If I’m going to have a bunch of ballots on the last day, I’m going to have to have a big workforce to process them the last day.” He added, “If you get them here late, what you are doing is putting an impossible task on this election office in processing all of those ballots.”

Absentee ballots can be requested until November 2nd, and the deadline to register to vote in South Dakota is October 19th.

Voting polls across the state will also be open for 12 hours on November 3rd and besides the Presidential and U.S. Congress races, there will be some county and state decisions to make as well.

Barnett said, “Depending on what district you’re from there will be local legislative races and county commission races. There will also be three different ballot questions, two in regards to marijuana and then there will also be a ballot question on there to legalize sports betting in Deadwood.”

As far as Minnehaha County goes, Litz says he’s dedicated to making it a secure election.

Litz said, “If there is a delay in the absentee ballots, there’s no monkey business going on here in South Dakota. I’ve got Republicans and Democrats mixed up on those boards evenly distributed. I’ve told everybody as long as I’ve been on this job, I don’t care who wins, it’s just whoever gets the most ballots; wins.”

To find out where your designated polling place is or request an absentee ballot, you can go to the South Dakota Secretary of State’s website.

