South Dakota records additional COVID-19 death Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State health officials confirmed 59 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Tuesday.

The latest victim was a man over the age of 80. It brings the state’s death total to 136.

The state has had 9,079 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began in March. Currently, 935 of those cases are active.

Current hospitalizations rose by three to 42 on Tuesday.

The state processed 733 tests Tuesday, eight percent of which came back positive.

