Advertisement

Super Regional legion baseball highlights from Brandon, Watertown and Pierre

Renner, Pierre and RC Post 22 advance to state legion tournament
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, WATERTOWN and PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 3 of the four spots in the state legion baseball tournament were filled Monday night in Super Regional play. All were best of 3′s held at the highest seeds home field. Renner swept a pair @ #3 Watertown 2-1 and 6-3. Reece Arbogast twirled a complete game in the opener that featured great catches by Zach Ridl and Kaden Hackman.

Pierre rallied past Harrisburg and Chase Mason 3-2 in the first game on Garrett Stout’s walk-off in the 7th inning. Jack Rabern’s solo HR had given the Tigers a 2-0 lead. Pierre went on to win the second game 10-2 and clinch a spot in the state tournament that will be played in Rapid City. That’s because top-seeded RC Post 22 swept RC Post 320 7-4 and 14-1.

But the Brandon Valley Mitchell series will be determined Tuesday in Brandon at 5:00 after Mitchell went extra innings with Brady Hawkins pitching 7 strong innings in the 4-2 win in a game that lasted 9 innings. Cole Hupke had 13 K’s for Brandon Valley. The 2nd game was all Lynx as Connor Knecht belted a 2-run double in the 3rd inning and Lake Terveer a 2-run triple in the 4th as they pulled away to win 9-1. The winner of Tuesday’s game joins RC Post 22, Pierre and Renner in the state tournament.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Doland’s Logan wins title, eyes UFC

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Doland's Bryce Logan wins title, eyes UFC

Sports

Racing returns to Huset’s Speedway

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 11:32 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Track open for the first time since 2017

Sports

Racing Returns To Huset's Speedway

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 11:27 PM CDT
First races at Brandon track since 2017

Sports

Seniors get final chance to don prep basketball uniforms in SDBBCA All-Star Game

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 11:21 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Games held at Pentagon nearly five months after cancellation of State Basketball Tournaments

Latest News

Sports

SDBBCA All-Star Games

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT
Highlights Courtesy Midco SN

Sports

Canaries lose another high scoring game with Chicago in series finale

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 11:03 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg and Adam Bertsch
Birds fall 14-12 in 11 innings

Sports

Canaries Lose High Scoring Series Finale To Chicago

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT
Birds fall 14-12 in 11 innings

Sports

Balanced Brandon Valley aims for trip to State Legion Tournament

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Post 131 begins Super Regional with Mitchell tomorrow

Sports

Dog day for Canaries in loss to Chicago

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 10:45 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Chicago defeats Sioux Falls 13-2

Sports

Dogs Even Series With Canaries

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 10:45 PM CDT
Chicago wins at Sioux Falls 13-2