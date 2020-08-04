Super Regional legion baseball highlights from Brandon, Watertown and Pierre

BRANDON, WATERTOWN and PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 3 of the four spots in the state legion baseball tournament were filled Monday night in Super Regional play. All were best of 3′s held at the highest seeds home field. Renner swept a pair @ #3 Watertown 2-1 and 6-3. Reece Arbogast twirled a complete game in the opener that featured great catches by Zach Ridl and Kaden Hackman.

Pierre rallied past Harrisburg and Chase Mason 3-2 in the first game on Garrett Stout’s walk-off in the 7th inning. Jack Rabern’s solo HR had given the Tigers a 2-0 lead. Pierre went on to win the second game 10-2 and clinch a spot in the state tournament that will be played in Rapid City. That’s because top-seeded RC Post 22 swept RC Post 320 7-4 and 14-1.

But the Brandon Valley Mitchell series will be determined Tuesday in Brandon at 5:00 after Mitchell went extra innings with Brady Hawkins pitching 7 strong innings in the 4-2 win in a game that lasted 9 innings. Cole Hupke had 13 K’s for Brandon Valley. The 2nd game was all Lynx as Connor Knecht belted a 2-run double in the 3rd inning and Lake Terveer a 2-run triple in the 4th as they pulled away to win 9-1. The winner of Tuesday’s game joins RC Post 22, Pierre and Renner in the state tournament.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.