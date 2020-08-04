Valleyfair to remain closed for rest of 2020

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (Dakota News Now) - A major Minnesota amusement park will remained close for the rest of 2020 due to ongoing concerns over the coronavirus.

Valleyfair in Shakopee will stay closed the rest of the year, officials announced Tuesday.

“Although we have done our due diligence in developing a comprehensive safety plan in accordance with industry and public health standards, the continued uncertainty in our region surrounding COVID-19 as well as the diminishing number of calendar days left in the 2020 season, has brought us to the difficult decision to keep the park closed for the rest of the year,” a press release from the park stated.

2020 season passes will be valid through 2021. Any guests who booked packages in 2020 will be notified of their options through an email.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.