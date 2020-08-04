Woman killed in crash near Freeman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in southeast South Dakota.

The accident took place early Tuesday morning south of Freeman, according to the Department of Public Safety.

A 21-year-old woman was driving an SUV south on U.S. Highway 81 when she lost control on a curve and crashed into the ditch.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The Highway Patrol says she was not wearing a seat belt.

The name of the victim has not been released.

