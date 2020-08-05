Aberdeen city council adopts new community flag

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Aberdeen city council made it official in a city meeting yesterday evening, to adopt a new community flag.

New Aberdeen community flag will be used in city marketing moving forward. (KSFY)

The new flag was presented to the council by the Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce. The push for the flag came along with a new city seal, which was adopted. The council however had tabled the motion to approve of the new flag until yesterday, to allow more time for discussion.

The new flag will open up organizations in Aberdeen to use it as branding material for the city. The final design was selected from a group of three flags submitted to the Chamber. The Chamber had set guidelines for flag submissions, using feedback from residents about what Aberdeen means to them.

Gail Ochs is the President of the Aberdeen Chamber of commerce. She says that not only does the flag represent Aberdeen, it gives the city a unique impression on potential visitors.

“People who travel love to collect flags. And so it’s going to be part of our programming for the next 10 years or so. And so we’re excited to do some cool things, some banners, maybe some t-shirts, some caps. And maybe a mural here downtown in Aberdeen, where people can stop and take their picture in front of it. So just a lot of new ideas with that, and we’re excited to tie it in with the new logo as well.” says Ochs.

The design was chosen for it’s representation of Aberdeen. The green represents the agricultural background of the area, the two blues represent South Dakota and opportunity, and the white cross represents the railroads that helped give Aberdeen the “Hub City” moniker. The cross also mimics the flag of Scotland, representing the city of Aberdeen where the Hub City gets its name. Ochs said these features where chosen to create a visual image of what Aberdeen represents.

“You know, there are the different colors in the flag that represent agriculture here in Aberdeen. The blue represents the state of South Dakota flag, and as well as the seal of the state of South Dakota in the middle. So we this it is very representative. But flags are a new concept in this manner anyway.” says Ochs.

The new flag, however, will not replace the current official flag of the city. That flag was selected back in 1988. In yesterday’s meeting, some city council members raised concern about replacing the current flag. In a compromise, the new flag was endorsed by the council as a community flag, which can be used by businesses and organizations for branding and marketing purposes.

