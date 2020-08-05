Advertisement

American Heart Association’s annual Heart Walk goes virtual

The American Heart Association's annual Heart Walk is going virtual this year amid the pandemic.
The American Heart Association's annual Heart Walk is going virtual this year amid the pandemic.
By Vanessa Gomez
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The American Heart Association in South Dakota has an annual Heart Walk that is put on in eastern South Dakota and western South Dakota. This year, both walks are going virtual because of CDC recommendations to postpone events with more than 50 people.

The walk for eastern South Dakota will be Saturday, August 15th. The organization is encouraging people to sign up for the event and walk between one and three miles any time throughout the day on Saturday. After participants have completed it, they’re encouraged to share their walk on social media using #SoDakHeartWalk.

The goal is to raise money to support critical research programs. Right now, the American Heart Association has been working to provide resources to healthcare professionals and the public to assist the COVID-19 efforts globally.

You can register for the event and start raising money for the American Heart Association here.

