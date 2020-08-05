Advertisement

Avera Medical Minute: Clinical trial in Pierre offers patients more options to fight cancer

By Beth Warden
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

If you ask Dr. Sreekanth Donepudi what get's him excited, it's helping patients fight cancer in Pierre. The latest in his arsenal, clinical trials offered right in his hometown.

"I think it's a milestone in cancer care when you can offer clinical trials to patients," said Dr. Donepudi.

Marlene Traversic is the first clinical trial patient in Pierre.

"Marlene had a very aggressive type of breast cancer, she had triple-negative breast cancer. We are looking at what other options are available for these patients so that we can prevent this cancer from coming back," said Donepudi.

This trial could help her body heal itself. It may be less toxic than chemotherapy.

"So what the immunotherapy does is it wakes up your immune system so that your cells are able to recognize the cancer as if foreign body and your own immune system is able to attack the cancer cells," said Donepudi.

Before the clinical trial in Pierre, Marlene would have had to commit to over 150 visits to Sioux Falls over a year. Dr. John Lee is the Avera Chief Medical Officer for Cancer research.

"Having us able to offer them throughout the region at each cancer center, as if they were coming to McKennan has a huge advantage for patients, so they can act have access to the most up and coming treatments," said Dr. Lee.

Dr. Lee's mother fought cancer and lived in a small midwest town. He understands the importance of care close to home.

"Really does is just allows us to be offering not only newest but a very high quality also to the patients of the region in a very similar manner," said Lee.

The six Avera cancer treatment centers work collectively as one.

"Just to be able to offer that and see if that will reduce the risk of the cancer coming back. Yeah that's super exciting," said Donepudi," said Donepudi.

Offering clinical trials: Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, and now Pierre.

“I’m hopeful, in the next five months we’ll have many more trials that we can offer patients,” said Donepudi.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Avera expands clinical cancer trials to Pierre

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Avera Health is expanding access for certain clinical trial cancer treatments to central South Dakota.

News

Governor proclaims August as Breastfeeding Awareness Month in South Dakota

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has proclaimed August 2020 as Breastfeeding Awareness Month in the state.

Ap

Staying up-to-date on immunizations during COVID

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:02 AM CDT
As we all learn more about back to school plans for our kids and prepare them to return to class, largely in-person, COVID-19 may be front and center. But there are a few other medical concerns you may still need to address. Carleen Wild spoke with Dr. Shari Eich, an Avera Family Medicine Physician about immunizations.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Virtual Crisis Care pilot program to rely on Avera Behavioral Health experts

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
Law enforcement is trained for mental health situations. Having an Avera eCARE behavioral health professional-just one click away provides the next level of care.

Latest News

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Marshall woman credits unique therapy in reversing her lymphoma

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
“And we try to give them another lease on life so that they’re, they’re healthy they’re happy. Their quality of life is high, and they can see their family and do the things like what she’s doing, which is taking care of her great-grandchildren,” said McCaul.

News

South Dakota prepares for federal COVID benefits to end

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT
|
By Austin Goss
South Dakota is preparing for federal unemployment benefits to expire.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Prince of Peace Community offers more visiting options

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:14 AM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
"And you're feeling alone and isolated. And now that they're able to see their families, there's a smile on their face. They seem much more peaceful there. They see a reason to just keep going," said Ronk.

Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Prince of Peace Retirement community offers social distancing visiting options

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 11:10 PM CDT
Avera Medical Minute: Prince of Peace Retirement community offers social distancing visiting options during the warmer weather. Visitors can reserve a thirty minute timeslot outdoors. If the weather turns, visiting can transition inside.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Phil Schreck speaks out on prostate testing

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
Although Phil could have chosen to watch and wait, he decided to have his prostate removed.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Orthopedic Urgent Care

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:07 AM CDT
|
By Erik Thorstenson
Orthopedic urgent care