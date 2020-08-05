Brandon Valley beats Mitchell to advance to State Legion Tournament

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Brandon Valley legion team came into the Super Regional as the #2 seed. But a 4-2 loss to Mitchell Monday nightt in the first game meant they had to win 2 straight over the season would be over. They responded by winning the nightcap Monday 9-1 and came back Tuesday with an 11-4 victory.

Austin Kerr gave Mitchell the lead early and then tied the game 3-3 with his 2nd RBI single of the game. But it was all Lynx after that. Thomas Scholten went 3 for 4 with a pair of RBI’s and Matt Brown had a 2-run single to cap the scoring for the home team. Head coach Jeremy Van Heel was pleased with his team’s overall effort. ”Post season games, they really get your heart going and the thing is you get to truly see what these guys are made of and I’m proud of all of them. They all took their roles and guys in the dugout were great teammates. On the field we did everything we needed to do today.”

Brandon Valley joins top seed RC Post 22, Pierre and Renner in the state tournament that will be played in Rapid City.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.