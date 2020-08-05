Canaries win in extras on Kay’s 10th inning triple

MILWAUKEE, WI (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Canaries improved to 16-11 Tuesday night with a 3-1 win in 10 innings at Milwaukee. Alay Lago’s infield single scored the game’s first run. He went 3 for 5 and improved his league leading average to .409. Jake Zokan had another solid performance on the mound for the Birds. He went 7 innings, gave up just 4 hits and 1 earned run. But the game went to extra innings tied at 1 when Grant Kay stepped to the plate with 2 outs and 2 runners on. He launched a bomb to deep center that got to the wall for a stand-up triple and gave the Birds the 3-1 win. They play 2 more games against the Milkmen this week on the road before playing St. Paul again.

