Advertisement

Canaries win in extras on Kay’s 10th inning triple

Birds within 1 game of Winnipeg
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, WI (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Canaries improved to 16-11 Tuesday night with a 3-1 win in 10 innings at Milwaukee. Alay Lago’s infield single scored the game’s first run. He went 3 for 5 and improved his league leading average to .409. Jake Zokan had another solid performance on the mound for the Birds. He went 7 innings, gave up just 4 hits and 1 earned run. But the game went to extra innings tied at 1 when Grant Kay stepped to the plate with 2 outs and 2 runners on. He launched a bomb to deep center that got to the wall for a stand-up triple and gave the Birds the 3-1 win. They play 2 more games against the Milkmen this week on the road before playing St. Paul again.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Nelson loves having Tyler Feldkamp as his team’s energizer bunny

Updated: 1 hour ago
Nelson loves having Tyler Feldkamp as his team’s energizer bunny

Sports

Lundin loses in playoff at Sanford Futures Event

Updated: 1 hour ago
Lundin loses in playoff at Sanford Futures Tour tournament at Willow Run

Sports

Brandon Valley beats Mitchell to advance to State Legion Tournament

Updated: 1 hour ago
Brandon Valley wins 2 straight to make the state legion tournament

Sports

Super Regional legion baseball highlights from Brandon, Watertown and Pierre

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:18 PM CDT
Super Regional legion baseball highlights from Brandon, Watertown and Pierre

Latest News

Sports

Doland’s Logan wins title, eyes UFC

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:17 PM CDT
Doland's Bryce Logan wins title, eyes UFC

Sports

Racing returns to Huset’s Speedway

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 11:32 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Track open for the first time since 2017

Sports

Racing Returns To Huset's Speedway

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 11:27 PM CDT
First races at Brandon track since 2017

Sports

Seniors get final chance to don prep basketball uniforms in SDBBCA All-Star Game

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 11:21 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Games held at Pentagon nearly five months after cancellation of State Basketball Tournaments

Sports

SDBBCA All-Star Games

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT
Highlights Courtesy Midco SN

Sports

Canaries lose another high scoring game with Chicago in series finale

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 11:03 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg and Adam Bertsch
Birds fall 14-12 in 11 innings