Advertisement

Iowa DNR looks for suspect in boat hit and run on Lake Okoboji

(KSFY)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is asking for the publics’ help locating a suspect involved in a hit and run accident on West Lake Okoboji Tuesday.

The crash happened at about 10:30 p.m. near Manhatten Point on the west lake.

According to the release, a boat traveling northbound hit another boat from behind injuring a party in the boat that was hit.

Following the crash, the boat who caused that accident fled the scene.

The injured party was transported to the hospital.

Authorities continue to look for the boat involved. Anyone with information regarding this crash is urged to contact DNR Conservation Officer Steve Reighard at (712) 260-1018. Those wishing to remain anonymous should state so when they call.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Virus aid: Where things stand in high-level Washington talks

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
After more than a week’s worth of meetings, at least some clarity is emerging in the bipartisan Washington talks on a huge COVID-19 response bill.

News

Iowa governor signs order restoring felon voting rights

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed an executive order granting convicted felons the right to vote, ending Iowa’s place as the only remaining state to broadly deny voting rights to felons.

Coronavirus

Major cruise lines cancel departures through October

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DEE-ANN DURBIN
With new coronavirus clusters sprouting aboard ships overseas, the U.S. cruise industry is extending its suspension of operations through October.

News

Sioux Falls police investigating multiple cases of counterfeit $100 bills

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Police are investigating after three separate reports of fake $100 bills at Sioux Falls businesses.

News

State officials confirm zebra mussels in Lake Cochrane

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks has confirmed invasive zebra mussels have been found in another lake in the eastern part of the state.

Latest News

News

Official confirm 1 new COVID-19 death, 89 additional cases in South Dakota

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
COVID-19 has claimed an additional life in South Dakota, according to the latest coronavirus report from the South Dakota Department of Health.

News

Police investigating after dirt bikes stolen from Sioux Falls storage unit

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities say at least a dozen dirt bikes worth thousands of dollars were stolen from a storage unit in Sioux Falls.

News

Iowa DCI: Fort Dodge woman wielding knives fatally shot by police

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Iowa state police say a Fort Dodge woman who was reported to be acting erratically while wielding knives has been shot and killed by police.

News

The Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce hosts Ag Appreciation Day

Updated: 5 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

The Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce hosts Ag Appreciation Day

Updated: 5 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now