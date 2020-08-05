Iowa DNR looks for suspect in boat hit and run on Lake Okoboji

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is asking for the publics’ help locating a suspect involved in a hit and run accident on West Lake Okoboji Tuesday.

The crash happened at about 10:30 p.m. near Manhatten Point on the west lake.

According to the release, a boat traveling northbound hit another boat from behind injuring a party in the boat that was hit.

Following the crash, the boat who caused that accident fled the scene.

The injured party was transported to the hospital.

Authorities continue to look for the boat involved. Anyone with information regarding this crash is urged to contact DNR Conservation Officer Steve Reighard at (712) 260-1018. Those wishing to remain anonymous should state so when they call.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.