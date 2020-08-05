Advertisement

Lundin loses in playoff at Sanford Futures Event

2 playoffs determine champions at Willow Run
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -135 golfers played at Grand Falls Monday and Willow Run Tuesday as part of the Sanford Futures Tour tournament. And it brought out the best in all 4 age divisions. The thrilling finish came in the men’s college division where Wyoming’s Kirby Kirkham lipped out on the final hole for the win. He and Jack Lundin of Sioux Falls (U. of Nebraska) went to extra holes where Kirkham won on the 2nd hole. Both players were 6 under for 54 holes and finished 8 shots ahead of the field. Gabby Tremblay of Creighton won the women’s college division by 1 shot with a 36 hole total of 146. Mia Seeman of SDSU was 2nd.

In the high school division, Robbie Herzig of New York won a playoff, beating Nate Stevens. Both were 7 under par and 7 shots ahead of Nash Stenberg of Sioux Falls who finished 3rd. Isabella McCauley of Simley, MN shot a 137 and won the girls division by 5. Reese Jansa of Harrisburg HS and Sioux Falls was 3rd after shooting a 148.

