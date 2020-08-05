Nelson loves having Tyler Feldkamp as his team’s energizer bunny

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Roosevelt Rough Riders will get air time during our Pigskin Preview on Tuesday, August 18th. The head coach of the top-rated Riders, Kim Nelson has high hopes for his team. They return a ton of talent and should be fun to watch led by Tyler Feldkamp who has more fun than any player I can think of.

”He’s our energizer bunny. He’s a lot of fun to coach. I mean he’s a little high maintenance sometimes but he’ll admit that I think. But he loves to play. Obviously he loves to play, he even loves to practice. So we count on him for a lot of things,” says Nelson.

Feldkamp is a game-breaker on offense and expects to see more time as a defensive back in his senior season. He’s been an impact player for Nelson since stepping on the field as a freshman. And his celebrations bring joy to his teammates.

We’ll preview all the top teams in the region and the top players as well. And see how the photo shoot went for the front cover...That’s our Pigskin Preview on August 18th with the regular season starting that Friday night.

