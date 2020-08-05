Advertisement

New development highlights competitive housing market

Foundation Park
Foundation Park(Scott Engen)
By Scott Engen
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A major development in Northwestern Sioux Falls is expected to have a big impact on the local economy.

While the city hasn’t announced it just yet, a major “mystery” company is expected to be moving into Foundation Park.

The 820-acre Industrial park was established in 2015, near the I-29/ I-90 interchange.

Affordable housing in Sioux Falls has been one of the top priorities of Mayor Paul TenHaken’s administration.

With large commercial areas like Foundation Park being developed in the Northwest part of town, the need for affordable housing continues to be a growing need in the community.

“We are behind the ball on affordable housing now, that’s something that needs to continue to grow,” Sioux Falls Housing Manager Shellee Unruh said. “But, we do have a goal of creating 1000 units by 2022, and we have an aggressive start on that, we already have about 300 units created this year.”

Not only can affordable housing be hard to come by, but realtor Ashley Bartholomaus says, finding any home in the competitive local market can be tough.

“We have more new construction homes being built this year over previous years, but we’re still selling those rather quickly, and pre-existing homes, or resale homes, are being sold at a record pace,” Bartholomaus said.

Bartholomaus expects the local, already low-inventory, housing market, to stay that way.

“For our clients, it means that they have to be on their toes because the house that they are falling in love with on the internet could be sold before they get their feet in the door,” Bartholomaus said.

As Sioux Falls expands to the North, cities like Hartford, and Dell Rapids, are preparing for growth as well.

“We have two developments in the community that have available lots today, and we have other property set aside that is privately owned that plans to be privately developed for future residential in the coming months, and in the coming years,” Dell Rapids City Administrator Justin Weiland said. “So, we’re really primed for welcoming in new people into our community.”

Weiland says communities like Dell Rapids offer an attractive alternative to folks who want that small-town feel and don’t mind a commute to work.

“You can climb to the top of the Dell Rapids water tower and see Foundation Park, it’s really easy a commute into Sioux Falls,” Weiland said. “If you’re driving from the east side of Sioux Falls to the west side of Sioux Falls for employment, you can almost do that just as fast by living in an outskirt community, like Dell Rapids.”

While all the lots at Foundation Park aren’t spoken for just yet, several large businesses have already committed to the development, and many more are expected to the same.

