Police investigating after dirt bikes stolen from Sioux Falls storage unit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say at least a dozen dirt bikes worth thousands of dollars were stolen from a storage unit in Sioux Falls.

The vehicles were stolen from a unit near Marion Road and Bluebird Avenue sometime between Saturday and Monday, according to Lt. Adam Petersen of the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Petersen said Wednesday that between 12 to 15 dirt bikes were stolen. They are each valued around $2,500.

Police did not release any details about potential suspects. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 367-7007.

